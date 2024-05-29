Properties worth millions destroyed as fire guts Tejuosho wooden market in Lagos + Photos

In a devastating incident, properties worth millions of naira were destroyed on Wednesday afternoon, when fire gutted several wooden shanties at the Tejuosho Market, Yaba area of Lagos State.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the market located along Tejuosho Canal, comprising shops and residences, at about 12:30 pm.

It was gathered that the fire started from one of the rooms where a member of the community had left food on the gas cooker unattended.

The fire quickly spread to several wooden blocks along the canal, throwing the entire area in confusion as residents ran helter-skelter for their safety.

Among the emergency responders present to battle the inferno include: LASEMA, Lagos Fire Service, Nigeria Police, NPF, Lagos Neighbourhood Security Watch, among others.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the situation has been put under control, while rescue mission was on-going.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that several wooden shanties along Tejuosho canal were gutted by fire.

“Fire combat is presently ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings like NTA , Oba Tejuosho House, and other residential estates in the environ. Rescue operation still ongoing.”

Fortunately, there was no loss of life recorded and injury sustained as of press time.

More details later…