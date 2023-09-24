Primate Ayodele sends warnings to Presidents of Gambia, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent warnings to the Presidents of some African countries, including Gambia, Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, DR Congo and Tunisia.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the prophet revealed some of the things that will happen in their administrations in the coming days.

For Kenya, Primate Ayodele warned President William Ruto against entering a wrong agreement that will affect the country. He mentioned that the president’s efforts to make the economy better will not be appreciated as he foresees an unstable economic situation.

In Gambia, Primate Ayodele foresees an economic battle that will make the government of President Adama Barrow unpopular. He stated that the president will throw the country into serious debt. He also warned him to pray against losing a close ally.

“Kenya: President Ruto will borrow money but there will be serious hardship In Kenya. Tax will increase. Ruto will do all his best but it will not be appreciated by the people. He will make serious economic efforts to balance the economy of Kenya. Despite all of these, I am not seeing any improvement. The president will enter a wrong agreement.’’

“Gambia: Gambia president, Adama Barrow will throw the country into debt and oppositions will fight him from the economic angle. He has a lot of issues with his party and I see the economy shaking. Despite the efforts of the president, he will not be appreciated. Moreover, the president must be careful not to lose a business associate and political associate. ‘’

In Ghana, Primate Ayodele revealed that there will be serious hardship which the president will unsuccessfully attempt to salvage. He spoke briefly concerning the election while warning John Mahama to restrategize to avoid being rigged out.

In Tunisia, the global prophet foresees an uprising against the president of the country.

“Ghana: The economy of the country will be unstable. The president will do his best to see how it will work but it may not work. Ghana needs grace to survive. Mahama should change his strategy, if he isn’t careful, he will be rigged out again. The cost of living in Ghana will be expensive, the country should pray against tragedy that will make the country to mourn.’’

“There will be an uprising against Tunisia president, there will be protest against his leadership.’’

Speaking on Rwanda, Primate Ayodele warned President Paul Kegame against his fourth term ambition, explaining that if he wins, there will be no peace in the country.

Also speaking on the election in DR Congo, Primate Ayodele foresees that the president will retain his seat.

“Rwanda: If President Paul Kegame contests and wins his fourth term ambition, the people won’t be happy with him and I see people fighting his government. There will be a revolt against his leadership and this will throw the country into a long-term unrest.’’

“In DR Congo, the President will still retain his seat. I don’t see the opposition beating him.’’