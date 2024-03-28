Primate Ayodele knocks ex-Minister for encouraging negotiation with terrorists

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has knocked a former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, for advising the government to negotiate and rehabilitate terrorists.

The former Minister had propounded the theory during the interview session that the terrorists have prospects.

Shittu said the government should retrain them instead of the kinetic approaches that are being employed.

In a statement signed by the prophet’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Thursday, Primate Ayodele countered the ex-Minister’s statement, asserting that there is no prospect in terrorism because they have done nothing but destroy the country through their actions.

Also Read:

He mentioned that soldiers and innocent people have been killed and there is the need for the government to make sure the sacrifice the deceased made by losing their lives isn’t in vain.

He warned President Bola Tinubu not to listen to wrong advice that will encourage terrorism in the country, but squarely face insecurity so that it won’t affect his administration negatively.

Ayodele said: There is no prospect in terrorism, terrorists are destroying the country and kidnapping people.

“They are enemies of this country and should be treated in the same manner.

“They have killed soldiers and citizens.

“What will be the gain of those who died if the government decides to rehabilitate those that wiped them off from earth’s surface?

“President Tinubu must be careful not to listen to wrong advise that will encourage terrorism in the country, the death of our heroes must not be in vain and insecurity must be faced with force.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele advised President Tinubu to question anyone that speaks in favour of terrorists considering the harm they have done to the nation.

He described the advice of rehabilitating them as inhumane because many have fallen through their terrorism acts.

He added: “If President Tinubu doesn’t take security seriously, it will affect his government negatively, there won’t be development and economic prosperity.

“Anyone that supports or speaks in favour of terrorists should be questioned.

“These people have abused kids, stolen homes from people, stopped people from living by destroying their means of livelihood and you want them to be rehabilitated because of the prospect they have, that’s too inhumane.”