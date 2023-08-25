President Tinubu hails Governor Zulum at 54

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, as he marks his 54th birthday on August 25, 2023.

The felicitation was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the statement on Thursday, Ngelale said: “While rejoicing with family, friends and associates of the beloved political leader, whose vision and selfless diligence continues to inspire, President Tinubu affirms that the Borno State Governor has redefined leadership in Nigeria by fully committing to the welfare and security of his constituents above all considerations, driving a message of renewed hope in both the young and the old, even as he rebuilds institutions and infrastructure that were torn apart by many years of insurgency.

“President Tinubu notes the courageous zeal of the young Administrative Icon in bringing comprehensive change, which dates back to his tenure as an educationist, holding many positions such as: Deputy Dean and Acting Dean of the Faculty of Engineering in the University of Maiduguri; Rector of Ramat Polytechnic; and later, Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement under former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, who is now the nation’s Vice President.

“The President prays for more years of strength, courage, and wisdom for Governor Zulum.”