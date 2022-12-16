President Buhari mourns Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the family of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, whose passing he said has left the government in shock.

The President’s message was contained in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Seriki, a Commander of the Order of the Niger, also holds a concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Shehu said in the statement: “President Buhari sympathises with friends and professional colleagues of the nationalist, who distinguished himself in public service, working variously as Minister of State, Interior, Minister of State, Defence, Minister of State, Agriculture and Water Resources, and supervising Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

“President Buhari vividly recalls his meeting with the late Ambassador Seriki exuding his enterprising nature and patriotic zeal during his Official Visit to Madrid, Spain in June this year, a tour of duty where he succumbed to the fate of all mortals.

“At this trying period of loss, pain and reflection, the President urges family members, the diplomatic corps, friends and relatives to approximate the legacies of the diplomat, especially in nation building.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed.”





