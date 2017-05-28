PPPRA says no plan to increase pump price of petrol by N5

The Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, Abdujadir Saidu, says there is no plan to increase pump price of petrol by N5.

Saidu, who said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, frowned at rumour making the round on the imminent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, and said it was not true.

He said: “The agency hereby wishes to dispel this rumour and assuage the concerns of Nigerians.”

He assured Nigerians that the subsisting pump price for PMS remains N145 per litre across the country.

Saidu urged Nigerians to ignore the speculation, adding that the agency shall not fail in its efforts to ensure products availability at regulated price.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rumours followed the proposed increase of petrol by N5 per litre as well as on diesel made by the Senate Committee on Works in its final report on a Bill entitled; “The National Road Fund (Est, etc) Bill, 2017 (SB 21)”.

In a swift reaction, the Senate President Bukola Saraki flayed the rumours, saying that the Senate had no plans to support the increase in the pump price of petrol.

Similarly, NAN checks revealed that the long queues that were hitherto seen at the NNPC Mega Station in the Central Area and Asokoro Districts in Abuja had since disappeared.

