Power Projects: Kano Assembly approves Yusuf’s  N4bn loan request

Kano State House of Assembly has approved Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s request to access a loan of N4 billion from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the completion of Tiga and Challawa Hydro-electric power projects.

The approval followed the adoption of a motion by House Leader, Lawan Hussaini at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Hussaini said that the loan has a single-digit interest and therefore not harmful to the economy of the State.

He said that the project, when completed, would help in reviving ailing industries in the State.

Tiga Independent Power Plant project was initiated by the administration of the former Governor Rabi’u Kwankwaso, to generate 35MW, using Challawa and Tiga dams.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who came into power in 2015 continued with the project.

Kabir-Yusuf had sent a letter of request to the House, seeking for its approval which was read by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore at plenary.

The Governor said the power would be used for the completion of the project aimed at boosting the economy of the state through reviving industries, irrigation farming and powering street lights around the city.