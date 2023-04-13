Post-election: NOA visits traditional leaders in Lagos, sues for peace

The National Orientation Agency on Wednesday paid courtesy visits to some traditional leaders in Lagos in a bid to address issues arising from the 2023 general election.

Garba Abari, Director-General, NOA, made the plea during a visit to Eze Nwachukwu, Ezendigbo of Lagos State.

Abari, during the visit at the Igbo State Community Centre, Isolo, Lagos, lauded the traditional leader for giving him warm reception.

Abari stated that the visit was geared towards engaging with traditional leaders, civil society groups and the media in a bid to collaborate and facilitate a peaceful co-existence in the country.

He explained that the move was necessary because the atmosphere of the country was still toxic, one month after the election.

According to him, some politicians are not helping the matters as their utterances and body language are not promoting peace.

The Director-General noted that traditional and religious institutions, among other groups, had a role to play in ensuring that peace was upheld in the country.

Abari said: “We must all put Nigeria first in every decision we make and ensure that we live in peace and harmony.

“We are in Lagos because of what played out during the last elections, which shows that there is need for more sensitisation.

“Lagos is a mini Nigeria and economic hub of the nation.

“It harbours people from different ethic and religious groups and as such, anything that disturbs the peace of Lagos, disturbs the life-wire of the country.”

According to him, the onus lies on the leaders, parents and character moulders to intervene positively by sending messages of peace and reconciliation to their followers to put the elections behind them and move on.

Abari urged the Ezendigbo to appeal to the Igbo community, Lagosians and Nigerians, especially at the grassroots, to allow legal process challenging the outcome of the election to take its full course in a peaceful atmosphere.

“Leaders will come and go but Nigeria will remain. I am hopeful that our message will be cascaded down, even to the lowest person in the country,” the Director-General said.

Responding, Nwachukwu appreciated the NOA for the visit and expressed his readiness to identify with one Nigeria.

He noted that politics was the only thing that caused tension and chaos in the country, but he said the traditional institution would rise-up to do more to sensitise Nigerians to embrace peace.

He said: “Your gospel of peace is in the right direction and will be disseminated to our people.

“We assure that peace will reign in Lagos and ask our host community to also make amend.”

At the palace of Alhaji Kabiru Garba, Sarki Hausawa of Lagos State/Chairman Council of Arewa Chiefs, Abari, represented by Adeola Adelaja, Director, Political, Civic, Ethics and Value, NOA, appealed to the traditional leader to continue to support the agency by calming the nerves of the citizens.

He noted that the Seriki as a major stakeholder must spearhead the dissemination of messages of tranquility and harmony across the state and country.

Abari stated that the agency would continue the engagements with other traditional leaders of various tribes, religious leaders and registered civil society groups across the state and nation, in the following weeks.

Garba said the gospel of NOA was well received by the council and would be disseminated to his kindred.

He promised that the Hausa community in the state would partner with the agency and foster peaceful co-existence between the indigenes and non-indigenes of Lagos State.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Nigerian flag, plagues and other souvenirs of the agency to the traditional leaders.