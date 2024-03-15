Port Harcourt Refinery to begin operations in two weeks 

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, on Thursday disclosed that the Port Harcourt refinery will commence operations in two weeks time.

Kyari made this known on Thursday in an interview with newsmen after appearing before the Senate ad-hoc committee.

The Senate committee is investigating the various Turn Around Maintenance projects of Nigerian refineries.

The GCEO said over 450,000 barrels of oil had been stocked into the Port Harcourt refinery.

Kyari said the mechanical works have been completed on the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries, stressing that the Kaduna refinery would commence operations in December this year.

He said: “We are serving this country with honour and dignity.

“And we will make sure that the promises we make on the rehabilitation of this refineries will take place.

“We did a mechanical completion of the refinery that was what we said in December.

“We now have crude oil already stocked in the refinery.

“We are doing regulatory compliance test that must happen in every refinery before you start it, and I assure you that this Port Harcourt refinery will start in the next two weeks.

“Completing the mechanical work means that you are done with the rehabilitation work, now you have to test to see how it works.

“Of course, we have also completed the mechanical work on Warri refinery.

“It is also undergoing regulatory compliance; processes that we are doing with our regulator, and this will soon be completed and it will be ready.

“Kaduna refinery will be ready by December.

“We have not reached that stage in Kaduna, but we promise Kaduna will be delivered by December.

“Lastly, all the crude lines supplying crude to Port Harcourt and Warri are very active and we have delivered over 450, 000 barrels of oil into Port Harcourt refinery.

“We are confident of integrity of it.

“There may be security issues, but government is responding to that.”