Popular Yoruba poet, Olanrewaju Adepoju is dead

A Yoruba poet, writer, artiste and religious leader, Alhaji Olanrewaju Adepoju, is dead.

Adepoju died on Sunday at his Idi Orogbo off Ring Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State residence around 7 pm.

His son, Adejare Adepoju, broke the news in a brief announcement on Sunday, saying “Baba has gone to rest. Inna lilahi Wa innaa ilaehi Roojiuuna. My Dad, Olanrewaju Adepoju, Rest in Peace”

He later posted another message on Facebook saying, “In memory of my beloved father, Alhaji Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju (Ewi Exponent), a passionate human rights activist, accomplished author, and gifted poet.

“His life’s work was dedicated to making our country a more just and compassionate place. As we grieve, let’s carry forward his torch of advocacy for a brighter future. Rest in power, Dad.

Also confirming his death, the family wrote, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear Father, Chief Mas’ud Olanrewaju Adepoju. From Allah we come and unto Him we shall all return.”

They announced that Adepoju will be buried according to Islamic rites on Monday by 11 am.

“Final prayers will be held for Baba tomorrow Monday, by 11 in the morning, at UMB Central Mosque, Old Ife Road, Gate Ibadan.

“May Almighty Allah grant our father the highest elevation in Paradise, Jannatu Firdaus!” the family said.