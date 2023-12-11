Kaduna error bombing: Security agencies not on same page — Gov. Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has alleged that the security agencies in Nigeria are not on the same page over the Tudun-Biri community error bombing.

The Governor, who said this on Sunday, repeated his demand for compensation for the people.

Sani spoke in response to a remark by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who represented the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a condolence visit to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

He said the Kaduna State Government would continue to support the security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional duties, seeking a speedy investigation into the error attack by the Nigerian Army, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and putting an end to such in future in any part of the country.

He also restated his earlier calls for a state police, which he believed would complement the existing security arrangement.

Also Read:

The Eagle Online recalls that Jibrin, as published in an earlier story on this news website, had announced the donation of the December salaries of all Senators to the people of Tundun Biri.

The money amounts to N109 million at N1 million per senator.