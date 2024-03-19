Popular Nollywood producer dies from prolonged ailment

Nollywood producer, Ikechukwu Nnadi, popularly known as Andy Best, is dead.

According to reports available to The Eagle Online, the popular producer died on Tuesday from a prolonged ailment.

Nnadi reportedly died at a private clinic in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Seun Oloketuyi, Convener of the Best of Nollywood Awards, confirmed the death of Nnadi in a post shared on his Instagram handle.

Oloketuyi wrote: “Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead.

“He died in an Owerri hospital today.”

Nnadi who hailed from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, until his death was the Chief Executive Officer of Andy Best Production.

He was behind the production of several famous movies, including Lion of Africa, White Poison and My Father’s Cup.