Police take over Rivers assembly as lawmakers hold separate sittings

The crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly is far from over as the police again took over the complex on Tuesday.

This came as members loyal to both factional Speakers allegedly held separate sittings at different locations.

Four police patrol vans were sighted at the entrance of the assembly complex, while the movement of people and vehicles along the Moscow Road Axis of the assembly were restricted.

Also, an Armoured Personnel Carrier was seen pacing from one end to the other on the road where the complex is located, while scores of armed operatives mounted strategic locations.

The reason for the security beef-up could not be immediately ascertained, but it was gathered that some lawmakers sat on Tuesday.

It was gathered that 25 lawmakers led by House Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, sat early on Tuesday.

The lawmakers reportedly deliberated on two items concerning the suspension of the strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria.

They also called on the State Commissioner for Police, Olatunji Disu, to investigate the explosion at the Assembly which razed the hallowed Chamber and destroyed several property.

Also, the other lawmakers led by factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Rising from a sitting on Tuesday, they commended the governor on his developmental strides and security initiatives to keep the state peaceful.

Ehie, in a statement signed by Legislative Aide, Ken Uchendu, said it takes a man of vision to steer the ship of development for the benefit of the people of the State

The faction resolved to continuously give the governor the required support to accomplish his consolidation and continuity agenda to benefit the State.

The lawmaker also condemned the attack on Ehie’s residence on Sunday night as well as the burning of the House of Assembly.

The lawmakers appealed to the governor to commence the rehabilitation works as soon as possible.

“Furthermore, the house impressed on the need for the Inspector General of police, and other related security apparatus of the state to investigate these attacks and bring the culprits to book,” the statement read.