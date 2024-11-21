Police rescue man; recover vehicle, arrest  member of syndicate group in a gun duel

The Rivers State Police Command has rescued one Madabuchi Julius from a four-man gang group at Sabbath Filling Station in Oyigbo, Rivers State on November 17, 2024.

According to the command’s PRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the victim, Madabuchi Julius, was rescued unscathed from the kidnappers during a gun battle with the police.

“On the 17th of November, operatives of the Command received a distress call from the Command’s Control Room indicating that a gang of armed men numbering about four operating in a black colour Toyota Corolla car shot sporadically and kidnapped one Madabuchi Julius, ‘M’ at Sabbath Filling Station, Oyigbo”, noted Iringe-Koko.

The Police have, to this effect, confiscated the vehicle with number plate “RIVERS PHC 938 AH” in which the kidnappers used for the kidnapping operation which will, further, aid investigations processes.

Meanwhile, the Police also apprehended one Gabriel Morris, 25, on November 18, during a covert operation at St Lorinta Street, in Oyigbo LGA.

The police alleged that Morris is a member of a syndicate that has been terrorising Oyigbo in recent times.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed being a member of a syndicate that has been terrorising Oyigbo and its environs in recent times.

Items recovered from the suspect include one locally made Pistol; and quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp”, noted Iringe-Koko.

However, Iringe-Koko added that investigation is ongoing to ensure that the other members of the syndicate are apprehended.

