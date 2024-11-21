2025 Hajj: Lagos will continue to prioritise training of staff for quality service delivery – Commissioner 

Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, has given assurances that the state government will continue to give utmost priority to training and re-training of its staff in order to keep them abreast of global best practices in service delivery.

This was contained in a press release signed by Taofeek Lawal, AD (Public Affairs), State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Thursday.

The Commissioner, according to Lawal, gave the assurances on Tuesday, during the flag-off of a two-day in-house training programme organised by the State’s Board for its members of staff in Ikeja, the capital city.

The Board’s Public Affairs Officer quoted Layode as saying that the training was in accordance with the THEMES+ Agenda of the State Government, adding that it was designed to further enrich the knowledge of the staff, especially the Schedule Officers (Local Government Coordinators) in order to adequately prepare them for the Y2025 Hajj and Umrah operations, both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Commissioner also cautioned the participants against revealing official secrets.

“I beseech all participants to remember their Oath of Secrecy which bound all officers from revealing official matters without authorization. It is expected of all staff to keep the government’s secrets, he said.

Speaking on the central theme: ‘Work Ethics/Rudiments of Hajj and Umrah Operations”, of the two-day training which ended on Wednesday, Layode emphasised that the topics were carefully considered to address the various issues and challenges that constantly erupted during the pilgrimage exercises, both in Nigeria and the Holy land.

He expressed his confidence in the ability of the facilitators to deliver on the topics, saying: “I have no doubt that the facilitators, Mr. Muftau Okoya and Mr. Rahman Ishola (both former Board Secretaries) are well grounded to do justice to the topics and adequately prepare our officers for the task ahead”.

While urging the participants to see the training as an avenue to further broaden their knowledge about new trends in Hajj and Umrah administrations, Layode encouraged them to tap from the wealth of experience of the facilitators who are seasoned administrators in their own rights, with a view to deploying same in their future official assignments.

Commissioner Layode used the opportunity to express his sincere gratitude to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their unflinching support and encouragement during the previous Hajj operations.

As the Board commences the 2025 Hajj and Umrah exercises, he expressed optimism that the Government would continue to extend its assistance towards ensuring a successful operation.

The facilitators, Lawal stated include: Rahman Olajuwon Ishola, Director Admin. & Human Resource, Central Business District (CBD) delivered lecture on “Work Ethics/Rudiments of Hajj and Umrah Operations during Day one on Tuesday whileMan Muftau Adeniyi Okoya, a retired Director, delivered lecture on “Responsibility of Coordinators – Pre and during Hajj operations”, during Day two of the training on Wednesday.

Goodwill messages were given by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Adewunmi Gbolahan Ogunsanya and Board Chairman, Imam (Engr.) Shakiru Ayinde Gafar, represented by Dr. Faosat Dabiri (Lagos division) while the Board Secretary, Saheed Onipede gave a welcome address.

Other Government functionaries at the opening ceremony are Waheed Lolade Shonibare (Ikeja division); Alh. Yusuf Ara (Epe division) and Secretary, Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yetunde Gbafe.

