Police refute killing of 21 soldiers in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has refuted a story trending on social media and some national dailies that 21 soldiers were killed in the state.

The denial is contained in a press release by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra police spokesperson, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Awka.

Ikenga described the report as “misleading, unfounded, and falsehood.

“The Command wishes to state that the report is untrue, a product of fiction, and the handiwork of mischief makers.

“The hospital mentioned in the report, where the corpses of the soldiers were allegedly kept, does not exist in Awka, the State Capital,” he said.

Also Read:

He said that further inquiries by the Command showed that there was no record of such an incident, labelling the story as deliberate acts by unscrupulous elements who desired to cause tension in the state.

Ikenga warned that the Command would not hesitate to invoke the relevant cyber laws on persons found wanting in this regard.

However, the Command urged the public to disregard the report.