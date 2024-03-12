Police re-arrest Mohbad’s friend, Primeboy

The Lagos State Police Command has re-arrested afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, aka Primeboy.

It was learnt that Primeboy was arrested Tuesday morning.

He was held during his visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Panti, Yaba, alongside Ayobami Fisayo aka Spending.

A source privy to the development told our correspondent that Primeboy and Spending had been asked to visit the SCID every week since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Primeboy was, however, detained during Tuesday’s visit while Spending was released.

“Both of them had gone to register their presence at SCID this morning as they have been asked to report every week. But when they got there, Primeboy was immediately handcuffed and detained. They allowed only Spending to go after he had signed. Primeboy has been locked up as I speak,” the source disclosed.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said he was not aware of the arrest. He, however, promised to find out.

“I am not aware. Let me find out,” he said.

During its probe, the police declared Primeboy wanted on October 4, 2023, after which he turned himself in two days later.

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, had filed an application in January at the coroner court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state, seeking to call more witnesses in the bid to unravel the cause of his son’s death.

The witnesses requested to testify before the court include, Primeboy, Spending and Boluwatife Adeyemo aka Darosha; all of whom were alleged to have been with the deceased at the material time.

Mohbad died on September 12 at the age of 27, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

Being a former record label signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad left the label in February 2022.

The state Police Command had on September 18, 2023, inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death.

His death also led to the arrest of Naira Marley, and controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, amongst others.

The body of Mohbad was on September 21, 2023, exhumed for autopsy to unravel the cause of his death.

Hundeyin had tweeted in September 2023 that an “autopsy has been concluded” and the police were “awaiting result.”

Meanwhile, Aloba, in November 2023, had stated that nobody should collect his son’s body for burial without his authorisation.