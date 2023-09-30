Police probe alleged poisoning of tourism minister

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Haruna Garba, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to immediately take over from the Mabushi Police Division, an ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, who has been hospitalised at the Federal Medical Centre, Punch reports.

The FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, revealed the development on Saturday in an exclusive telephone interview with Punch correspondent.

“The CP has ordered the Mabushi Police Division that was investigating the matter to immediately transfer it to the SCID,” SP Adeh revealed.

Ade-John, 60, who was appointed as a minister by President Bola Tinubu in August, has been hospitalised in Abuja after being said to have suffered acute poisoning from an unknown origin, as her family members fear that time was running against their efforts to save her life.

It was learnt that the minister was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, shortly after she started manifesting symptoms of illness, according to family sources familiar with her ordeal. She had spent five days at the facility as of Saturday morning, our correspondent gathered.

Officials at the FMC could not be reached as they did not respond to phone calls and text messages from our correspondent.