Police neutralise three suspected gunmen, recover 50 arms

The Ebonyi State Government has neutralised three and arrested two suspected gunmen in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Public Relations Officer of the command.

According to Onovwakpoyeya, Police also recovered two AK-47 riffle, one locally made pistol, one AK-47 magazine and 30 AK-47 live ammunition among others.

He said the police also recovered 20 AK-47 expended ammunition and other incriminating items.

He said: “On March 7, at 23.45 hours, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ivo Divisional Headquarters received a distressed call that gunmen were firing sporadically and have set ablaze two vehicles and a filling station.

“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer swung into action and left for the scene. While at the scene, an information revealed that unknown gunmen were sighted sitting down in a public place at Ogwor community in Ishiagu.

“While on their way, the men were ambushed and attacked, and an Assistant Superintendent of Police was shot, but the patrol team engaged the hoodlums with a superior fire power.

“During the gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralised and others fled with bullet wounds.

“The DPO immediately called the Headquarters for reinforcement.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sunday Olaleye intercepted the distress call and immediately directed tactical teams to storm the place with the description of the vehicle and the route through which the hoodlums were escaping.

“On sighting the police operatives the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel at Osso junction, where two of the hoodlums were equally neutralised and two arrested.”

Meanwhile, the CP warned the gunmen to drop their arms and relocate from the state if they wished to remain alive.

He enjoined the general public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimation as the command was on top gear in discharging its statutory responsibilities of protecting life and property.