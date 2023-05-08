Police neutralise notorious bandit, recover operational motorcycle in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command says its operatives have neutralised a notorious bandit and recovered operational motorcycle in Kidandan village of Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement.

In the statement on Sunday in Kaduna, Jalige said: “Today May 7, at about 10:30hrs, operatives attached to 47 Police Mobile Force deployed to Kaya on routine patrol along Fatika Road, sighted a gang of bandits riding on motorcycles, dressed in military camouflage.

“The gallant operatives swung into action immediately, engaged the bandits in fierce gun duel and were given a hot chase in the process, one bandit dressed in military camouflage was neutralised, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds; One bandit’s operational motorcycle was recovered.”

According to him, aggressive patrols along the road have been intensified to forestall future occurrence.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the personnel.

He said the CP urged them to sustain the onslaught against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the state.

