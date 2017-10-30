Police invite Senator over 2014 attack on late Isiaka Adeleke

Senator Iyiola Omisore has been invited by the police over alleged assault on the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

The assault, according to the letter of invitation dated October 20, 2017, allegedly took place in 2014.

Senator Adeleke died on April 23, 2017.

In a letter, titled: “Invitation to Police station,” Omisore was invited to meet with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on October 27, 2017.

The letter, signed by DCP Umege Uzochukwu, read: “You are invited to meet with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in connection with a case of assault occasioning harm reported by the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke against you.

“Looking forward to seeing you on the 27th day of October, 2017 at about 1200hrs please” But it was learnt that Omisore did not honour the invitation on Friday.”

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Omisore said he received “the very curious but interesting invitation”.

He said: “We all know that as Nigerians we are living in a very interesting time. The culture now is to source for scapegoats in members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for every inaction of government. The tragic instance in which the late former Osun State governor, a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic, died is still fresh in our memories, particularly the controversy that his death generated across the nation.

“Therefore, I want the public to know about the plot and keep them informed about this sinister plan, which I believe is just unfolding, against myself, some other members of the opposition and even the good memory Osun people cherish about Senator Adeleke.”