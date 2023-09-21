Police begin exhumation of Mohbad

The Lagos State Police Command along with some health officials have commenced the exhumation of the corpse of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The singer died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumstance.

His death had elicited outcry from his fans who had since taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun states and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out the singer’s alleged killers.

After his death, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic investigation to unravel the cause of his death.

Following the IGP’s directive, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, placed a ten-man team, including a pathologist to, exhume and investigate Mohbad’s death.

CP Owohunwa who led the team is also expected to visit Mohbad’s father in his Ikorodu residence.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the exhumation on the phone to our correspondent on Thursday.

“The exhumation is currently ongoing. We have here a team of health officials from the state ministry of health led by CP Owohunwa. The CP is also expected to visit Mohbad’s father later in the day,” he added.