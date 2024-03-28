Police arrest two for alleged murder of former MD of Jigawa Housing Authority

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a teenager and another person in connection with the murder of a former Managing Director of Jigawa Housing Authority, Abubakar Babangida.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, Tijjani Abdullahi, disclosed this at a news conference at the command’s headquarters in Dutse on Thursday.

The two suspects are aged 18 years and 20 years, according to Abdullahi.

“Some items recovered from them include two AK 47 rifles, four magazines, 68 rounds of live ammunition and one leg chain.

“Other items recovered include a motorcycle, five SIM cards, eight headsets, batteries, an ECOWAS passport and N221,510.00k,” he said.

Abdullahi said that investigations revealed that the recovered arms were used in committing the robbery that claimed three lives in Birnin Kudu.

The commissioner of police said that the suspects were arrested by police officers with support from members of a vigilance group at Dangoli Funali Camp.

He praised residents of the state for supporting the command with vital information.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former managing director and one other person were attacked and killed by suspected bandits on March 7 in Warwade Village in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa.