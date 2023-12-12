Police arrest Ministry’s Director, two others over fraud in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Abubakar Gambo, Director, Administration and General Services, in the State’s Ministry of Water Resources and two others for allegedly misappropriating government properties.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Hussaini Gumel, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Gumel, who spoke in a telephone interview on Tuesday, said one Baba Yahaya, Assistant Secretary, Administration; and Nuhu Mansir, former Manager of Karefa Irrigation Scheme in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, were also nabbed.

They were arrested for reportedly forging a letter authorising the auction of a high capacity water pump and tank, which, he said, was a critical public utility.

Gumel explained that the outright denial by the Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Ali Makoda, had confirmed that the authorisation of the auction was a fraud.

The CP said that the matter was under investigation and that the suspects would soon be taken to Court.

”We are investigating the matter and as soon as the investigation is concluded, the suspects will be charged to court,” Gumel said.