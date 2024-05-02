Workers Day: Olukoyede salutes EFCC staff

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has commended staff of the Commission for their doggedness, diligence and sacrifices in breaking the fangs of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

The EFCC Chairman gave the commendation in Abuja on Wednesday in commemoration of the 2024 Workers Day.

Olukoyede admitted that the task of fighting corruption is all-embracing, deep and uncompromising, adding: “It requires intellect, integrity, focus and commitment.

“On a day like this, I consider it important to salute the brains and brawn of my officers.

“They are nation builders and we need to appreciate them.”

The EFCC boss pointed out that he has been on the anti-corruption corridor for more than two decades as an active stakeholder.

Also Read:

The rich and wide experience he has garnered over the years, he said, have imbued in him a sense of appreciation for true, honest and courageous anti-corruption workers across the world.

He said: “We all know that fighting corruption takes all of the time, talent and value systems of every focused fighter.

“The least we can do is to appreciate them once in a while for their labour of love.”

The anti-graft czar charged the Commission’s staff to be more ardent, fearless and continue to uphold the core values of the EFCC, which are courage, integrity, professionalism and collaboration.

These values, Olukoyede said, are the real weapons of combating corrupt practices.

He said: “We are stronger with our values.

“Any compromise of any of them makes the fighter vulnerable.

“We should always remember that corruption always fights back.”

Olukoyede wished every Nigerian worker well and enjoined them to always couple productivity with integrity at all times.

He said: “I have said it times without number that there is nothing wrong with us as a nation.

“Nigerians are great people.

“Corruption is what is painting us black and we should all fight it with all our strength.”