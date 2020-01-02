First Bank of Nigeria Limited has again made clarifications on the foiled robbery in its Mpape, Abuja branch, in which five persons have so far been arrested.

The bank in a statement by its Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said the customer service executive arrested in connection with the robbery was assigned to it by one of its vendors.

The statement said: “We are aware that a customer service executive assigned to us by one of our vendors is helping the police with their investigations into the attempted robbery that happened last week in one of our branches in Abuja.

“We remain grateful that none of our staff or customers lost their lives during the incident.

“We will however refrain from commenting further at this time until the relevant authorities conclude their investigations and we urge all to cooperate fully to enable seamless investigations.

“As a responsible organisation that has built trust on the pillar of security and safety for over 125 years, continuous improvement involves taking learnings even from unfortunate situations to further strengthen our security protocols.”

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command also on Thursday announced the arrest of a fleeing member of the gang that made an attempt to rob the bank on Saturday, Ernest Ewim.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said the arrest of Ewim was effected by operatives of the FCT Police Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The suspect, 29, was said to have played a major role in the foiled robbery attempt.

He was arrested by the team of Police Detectives at his hideout in Katampe 1 on January 1, 2020 at about 4pm.

Manzah said with the arrest of Ewim, five persons are now in the custody of the police in connection with the foiled robbery.

He gave the details of the all-male suspects as: Ewim, 29; Larry Ehizo, 30; Princewill Obinna, 24; Timothy Joe, 21; and Elijah David.

He added: “The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensure the protection of lives and property and provide FCT residents with quality service delivery.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.”