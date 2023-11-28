Police arrest man, 24, recover three pistols in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old suspect, Solomon Ogunmike, in possession of three locally made pistols.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his official X handle on Tuesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said that the suspect was apprehended on Monday by officers of Ketu Division while on a stop and search patrol at Y Junction, Ketu on November 27.

“Found in his possession were three locally made single barrel pistols wrapped in a brown cloth,” Hundeyin said.

The command’s spokesperson said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and when completed Ogunmike would be charged in court.