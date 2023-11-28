COAS inaugurates new, renovated projects in Plateau 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-General Taoreed Lagbaja has inaugurated some newly constructed and renovated projects in some communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Lagbaja was represented by Major-General Abdusalam Abubakar, Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos.

The projects inaugurated include: renovated nomadic primary school, hospital and solar powered boreholes in Kyampus, Danhausa, all in Mangu.

The COAS described the gesture as part of the civil-military relations, adding that it was a way of winning the hearts and minds of the people of the benefitting communities.

He added that the move would further unite the people, insisting that the projects were critical social amenities aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.

Lagba said: ”This is a significant step toward the restoration of lasting peace and security of lives and property.

”This is improving the livelihood of the people of these communities and a collaboration that will lead to sustained peace.

”These communities were displaced by the recent violent conflicts in January and we felt we should contribute in making them have access to the basic needs of life.

”We have renovated and furnished schools, hospitals and constructed both solar powered and hand pump boreholes to provide water to the beneficiaries”.

Lagbaja said the Nigerian army under his command had recorded impressive achievements in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He maintained that the army and other security agencies would not relent in their bid to make Plateau a safe place for all.

He, however, called on residents of the state to be tolerant and support security agencies at all times.