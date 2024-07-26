Lagos suspends e-call up system for lekki-Epe corridor till further notice

The Lagos State Government has on Friday suspended the planned commencement of the E-Call Up system on the Lekki-Epe corridor till further notice.

This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

According to Osiyemi,” After further consideration of Stakeholders request to extend the timeliness in order to give adequate room for full compliance, the Lagos State Government has postponed the commencement of the E-Call Up system on the Lekki-Epe corridor.”

Also Read:

Osiyemi, therefore, urged all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to ramp up full preparation in readiness for the successful take off of the technology-driven solution of truck movement on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Recall that the state government had planned to commence the e-call system operation on the Lekki-Epe axis to tackle the chaotic traffic gridlock caused by truckers.

Post Views: 0