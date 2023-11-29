Police arrest 43 over ‘one chance’ robbery, others in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it has arrested 43 suspects over “one chance” robbery, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and other criminal offences in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Haruna Garba, said this during a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said 11 of the suspects were arrested over “one chance” robbery, seven for alleged kidnapping and others for various criminal offences.

Garba said three stolen vehicles, five firearms, 30 ammunition and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

He said operatives from the Tradmore Division of the Command on October 24, 2023 arrested a suspect following a report by one Faith James.

The CP said James had reported that she boarded a green Peugeot vehicle with registration number CK 202 GWA from ACO Estate Junction heading to Trademore and was robbed of her belongings, including N110,000 cash.

He said the victim was robbed by the commercial vehicle driver and her colleagues who pretended to be genuine passengers.

Garba said: “On receipt of the report, police operatives from the division swung into action, trailed and arrested a suspect with the same vehicle in the process of committing the same act on another innocent passenger.

“The suspect has confessed to his involvement in the crime and is assisting the Police to apprehend his other gang members at large.”

The CP also said operatives from Asokoro Division on October 30 while on routine patrol along DSS Quarters, Asokoro observed a Vento Volkswagen car with registration number APP 307 GS moving in a suspicious manner.

He said the operatives intercepted the driver of the vehicle opposite Niger Barracks and arrested the three males and two females in the car.

The CP said the suspects had during investigation confessed to being a “one chance” syndicate, who specialise in identifying and picking up their victims, take them to an isolated area, rob them of their valuables, and drop them off at isolated locations.

According to Garba, while searching the vehicle, police operatives discovered four bundles of wrapped paper cut to money size, four car keys and other valuables.

He added that operatives from Asokoro, with the assistance of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Unit, arrested five other “one chance” robbery suspects on November 11.

The CP said the arrest followed a report from one Bright Ezekiel that she and her friend, one Rose Augustine, boarded a vehicle from Mogadishu Cantonment to Kubwa, but were taken to an unknown destination.

Garba said the victims were robbed of N482,000 and N387,500 respectively through transfer from their bank accounts by the suspects.

He said: “On receipt of the report, operatives from Asokoro Division swung into action and with the help of the Nigeria Army Intelligence Unit, five suspects were arrested.

“Their operational vehicle, a Volkswagen taxi with registration number AA 958 RYM was recovered.”

The CP said the suspects had confessed to the crime and would be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation.