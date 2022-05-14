Police arraign two over wire theft worth N1.2 million

Two accused persons, Suleiman Yusuf, 19, and Ela Ibrahim, 18, were on Friday arraigned in an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing copper wire valued at N1.2 million.

They were arraigned alongside, Yaya Abubakar, 20, standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 2, 2022 at 6:30pm at 2, Babatunde Shogbasan Street, Bucknor, Ejigbo, Lagos.

He said that the accused persons conspired and stole a copper wire valued at N1.2 million from a building under construction.

According to him, the wire belongs to the complainant, Dele Aleburu.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 provides three years imprisonment for stealing and Section 411 provides two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the them bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties each.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ariyo adjourned the case until May 23 for mention.