Plot to stop 13 newly-appointed CMDs of federal hospitals unearthed

There are indications that some Directors in the Federal Ministry of Health are working against the confirmation of some of the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officers for 13 tertiary medical institutions spread across the country.

President Bola Tinubu had last week approved the appointment of Medical Directors for 13 Federal Medical Centres.

An official communication from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which conveyed the President’s directive to the Federal Ministry of Health, disclosed that the appointment of the MDs was part of measures to reposition the healthcare delivery system in the country.

The SGF, Senator George Akume, in the letter which he personally signed, directed the Federal Ministry of Health to issue confirmation letters to the newly appointed heads.

The letter, dated August 7, 2023, which was written to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, said: “I write to convey Mr. President’s approval for the appointment of the under-listed persons.

“You are requested to please issue appropriate letters of appointment, prescribing other terms of engagement.”

According to the letter, with reference number: SGF 6/XXV/555, Professor Mangwa J. Kortar is to serve a four-year term as Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Markudi, Benue State.

Also in the list of the appointees are Prof. Robinson Chukwudi Onoh as (Chief Medical Director), Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital; Abakiliki, Ebonyi State; Dr. Nurudeen lsa is Medical Director of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano State; Prof. Nyandanti Wilberforce (Medical Director) Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State; and Prof. Issa Baba Awoye (Medical Director), Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Buddo-Egba, Kwara State.

Others are Umar Faruk Abdulmajid (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Daura, Katsina State; Dr. Muhammad Shittu Adamu (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, Adamawa State, for an initial term; Prof. Shua’aibu Jauro Yahya (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Wase, Plateau State for an initial term; Dr. Mercy Arugwu (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Onitsha, Anambra State, for an initial term; and Prof. Auwalu Sani Salihu (Medical Director), Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Dawanau, Kano State.

Also appointed are Prof. Chubado Tahir (Medical Director), National Orthopaedic Hospital, Jalingo, Taraba State; Dr Philip lbukun Ugboddaga (Medical Director), National Orthopaedic Hospital, Edo State; and Dr. Bello A. Mohammed (Medical Director), Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Zamfara State for a final term of four years.

While the new appointees were expecting their confirmation letters to enable them assume duty in their respective stations, however, we reliably learnt that some top officials in the Federal Ministry of Health had begun some moves to stall the presentation of appointment letters to some of the new appointees.

A credible source, who pleaded anonymity, alleged that some Directors in the ministry were bent on frustrating the release of appointment letters to some of the 13 MDs.

When contacted for comment over the allegation, however, the Director of Press in the Ministry, Patricia Deworitshe, downplayed the insinuations, saying that she was not aware of any such plot.

“Not to my knowledge. I am not aware,” Deworitshe said in reaction to the allegation.