Prof. Yohana Izam, Vice Chancellor, Plateau State University, Bokkos, says academic activities in the institution will resume on March 8 following Wednesday’s end of ASUU’s strike.

The vice chancellor, who made the pronouncement in a statement signed by the university’s Public Relations Officer, John Agam, said the Senate of the university had approved the 2019/2020 academic calendar.

Izam said the approval was made during the special senate session on Thursday, after the long break occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the period lost due to the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other unions.

He said: “According to the revised calendar, between March 8 and March 20 is the reporting date for new and returning students, continuation of online registration and completion of course registration in faculties and departments, while semester lectures will commence on Monday, March 22.

“The academic calendar also shows that the first semester examination will hold between May 31 and June 16 while departmental and faculty boards will meet to consider first semester results between June 22 and June 25 ahead of the senate meeting to approve the results on July 8.”

The vice chancellor also stated that lectures for the second semester will commence on June 28.

Izam explained that during the 68th special meeting of the Senate, it was discovered that the abridged academic calendar was as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic which stalled academic activities in the university since March 2020.

He said: “With this setback, PLASU will adopt technology to increase the speed of lecture deliveries in a safe environment strictly in line with approved guidelines.

“Consequently, faculties and departments are hereby directed to seek other creative ways to hold lectures using the ICT as academic activities kick off in earnest.”

The vice chancellor announced the employment of some essential staff to improve activities at faculties and departments to strengthen the administrative machinery.

According to Izam, the essential staff employed have already gone through an in-house training programme organised by the Registrar of the University, Amos Mallo, and are awaiting posting.