PIA: NUPRC vows proper implementation, domestic crude supply

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission says the commission is committed to the effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 for the sector to contribute more to the national economy.

The Commission said it will ensure relevant sections of the PIA that affect its operations are duly implemented.

This will include the Domestic Crude Oil Supply to licensed refineries in Nigeria.

Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, stated this during a meeting with Exploration and Production Companies on Domestic Crude Supply Obligation at the NUPRC headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting aimed at chatting a common front with the NUPRC for alignment on the implementation of domestic crude oil supply obligation, operator’s compliance status and operator’s response.

As more private refineries indicate readiness to start production soon in Nigeria, the NUPRC is taking necessary steps within the prescriptions of the PIA 2021 to ensure adequate and consistent supply of feedstock to operators.

In line with its mandate of ensuring crude oil supply to licensed refineries in Nigeria as enshrined in Section 109 (4) of the PIA, the commission said it recently cautioned that there would be consequences and sanctions for sabotaging the process.

Komolafe said effective implementation of the PIA would create an enabling environment for players in the industry to thrive and ensure the petroleum industry generated more income for the government.

He said: “As the pioneer regulator of the upstream sector, we want effective implementation of the relevant sections of the PIA, and we cannot shy away from it.

“We are committed to the effective implementation of the PIA in the interest of our industry and our dear nation.

“As I said, as a regulatory body, we will regulate in line with the provisions of the Act and whatever decision we take will be in line with the law to ensure growth and development.”

Komolafe, however, urged industry operators to uphold best practices and comply with provisions of the law as the federal government, through its relevant bodies was carrying out reforms.