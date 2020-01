It was a glamour when former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, showed up at the Annual New Year Thanksgiving Service of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The event took place in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Monday.

Among those who attended the event alongside Daniel were Senator Lekan Mustapha, representing Ogun East Senatorial District; Olori Omoba of Akile Ijebu, Otunba Subomi Balogun; Chief Sunny Kuku; and Pa Ayo Adebanjo.