Photo: Shell MD meets Ghana’s Minister of Energy

The Managing Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, receiving his award of participation from Ghana’s Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja.
