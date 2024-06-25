Phone app aids arrest of two suspected armed robbers in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two suspected members of an armed robbery gang: Taofeeq Abayomi Oladiran, 26, and Shefiu Ahmed, 24, at Old Ayinla Road, Agbado axis of the state.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the arrest of the duo was made possible through a phone app.

The app deployed following the complaint on Friday was: Find my Device App.

A Police source told The Eagle Online: “At about 0700hrs, one Ayilara Adeshola had reported at the Agbado Police Division that three armed men broke into his apartment and at gunpoint collected his iPhone 12 Pro Max, one Nokia Android, some of his mother’s jewellery (values yet unknown) and cash of N78,000.

“Also the said armed men went to one Bamishaye David house and collected one Plasma TV set valued at N75,000.”

Ayilara was said to have logged into his stolen iPhone 12 Pro Max’s iCloud details on his friend’s phone and used the Find My Device App to track the phone down to Old Ayinla Road in Agbado.

The source further told The Eagle Online that upon receipt of the report, operatives attached to the State Anti-Robbery Squad were deployed to the scene, which led to the arrest of the two suspects.

The recovered exhibits, according to the source, are stolen jewelleries and two live cartridge ammunition.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

According to Odutola, the complainants identified Oladiran as one of the armed men that robbed them.

She added that the said Oladiran confessed to being involved in the crime.

She said the suspects are currently investigated by the DCB and the case will be transferred to the State CIID for further discreet investigations.

She also assured that further development will be communicated to the public in due time.