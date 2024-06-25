President Tinubu hails Femi Gbajabiamila at 62

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his birthday.

Gbajabiamila, holder of the national honour of the Commander of the Federal Republic, was born on June 25, 1962.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday described Gbajabiamila as a statesman and prolific public administrator, and an accomplished lawyer who served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

Ngelale added: “Owing to the quality of leadership and representation he provided for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, Honourable Gbajabiamila maintained a perfect streak of re-elections across decades from 2003 until 2023 when he was appointed as the Chief of Staff to the President.

Also Read:

“President Tinubu joins family, friends, and staff of the presidency to celebrate an exceptional leader on this special occasion.

“The President commends Honourable Gbajabiamila for his diligence, high sense of responsibility, patriotic zeal, and commitment to the common good.

“President Tinubu wishes his Chief of Staff many more years in good health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.”