PEPC reserves ruling on APM petition

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has reserved judgment indefinitely in the petition by the opposition Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

APM is seeking the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s election on the grounds that his running mate, Kashim Shettma, was not qualified to contest, having allegedly engaged in double nomination.

After parties adopted their final written addresses Friday morning, the Presiding Justice of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani said judgement is reserved until a date to be communicated to parties.

Justice Tsammani added that the court plans to deliver judgement in the petition by the APM the same day with those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)/Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi/Labour Party (LP).

Respondents in the petition are: the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC, Tinubu, Shettma and Kabir Masari (who acted as APC’s placeholder before Shettma’s nomination).Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) led the legal team of Tinubu and Shettma, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) led the team of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Steven Adehi (SAN) led INEC’s team, Roland Otaru (SAN) represented Masari, while Andrew Malgwi represented the APM.