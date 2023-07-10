Ogun tribunal: Drama as PDP witness chooses cutlass for oath

828 828

Not quite a few people were bemused on Monday when a witness of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kehinde Soboyejo, called to testify against the victory of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, settled for a cutlass as the object of his oath at the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abeokuta.

Soboyejo, like three witnesses who appeared before the tribunal last week, said he would prefer to take his oath in a traditional way using the god of iron to swear before the panel.

Soboyejo claimed there were irregularities in the election that brought Abiodun into office.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Ladi Adebutu is challenging the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Abiodun at the tribunal, citing irregularities at the poll.

The tribunal had last week Thursday, admitted undisputed documents presented by the PDP after which its counsel told the tribunal of its readiness to start calling witnesses as scheduled.

The party called five additional witnesses who are; Ibuowo Ogunbowale, Adeleye Ayomide, Adijat Ayodele, Faisal Yusuf, and Soboyejo.

They all testified against the victory of Abiodun and his party, APC at the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Ogunbowale, from Sagamu, was however accused of disrupting the electoral process after realisng that his party was losing at his polling unit.

Cross-examined by one of the counsels to the respondents, Folake Akinlawon, he denied his involvement in the crisis that rocked his polling unit.

Ayomide from Sagamu, cross-examined by INEC and APC counsels respectively, insisted there were irregularities at the poll.

Soboyejo, cross-examined by INEC counsel, also insisted that there were irregularities in the election that brought Abiodun into power.

Ayodele and Yusuf, from Ijoko, Ifo, testified in favour of PDP and told the tribunal that he had been a trader for the past 30 years. Contrary to his claim, his voter’s card marked BT 591 read that he was a civil servant.