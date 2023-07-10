Tinubu returns to Abuja

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a two-day official visit to Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu travelled to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

The President, it was learnt,arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 6:30 pm aboard the NAF 001 Boeing 737 jet.

While the Summit lasted, the President was unanimously named as the new Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, making him one of the fastest into office after election into office as President of any of the member-states.

After accepting the role of Chairman of the Authority, President Tinubu pledged to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation.

He spoke against terrorism and coup d’etat in the African sub region.