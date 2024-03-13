Pension fund hits N19.53t, gains N1.17t in January

The pension fund assets appreciated by N1.17 trillion to N19.53 trillion as at January 31, 2024 as against N18.36 trillion recorded on December 31, 2023.

This was contained in the National Pension Commission’s unaudited report on Pension Funds Industry Portfolio.

This was for the period ended January 31, 2024.

PenCom said that N12.14 trillion of the fund was invested in the Federal Government’s securities.

On the breakdown, the commission said that N11.59 trillion was invested in bonds, while treasury bills gulped N221.81 billion.

Others, it added, were agency bonds at N14.86 billion, N124.89 billion worth of Sukuk bonds and green bonds at N181.57 billion.

The pension regulator stated that N270 billion was invested in state government securities and N1.71 trillion in money market instruments.

PenCom further said that the fund assets in United States Dollars value was N14.39 billion at an exchange rate of N1,356 per dollar.

According to the commission, Retirement Savings Account subscribers as at the period under review stood at 10.22 million.