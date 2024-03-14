PDP wants investigation on alleged N3.7t budget padding

The Peoples Democratic Party has called for an independent investigation on the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding by the National Assembly.

It made the demand in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the investigation would help to unravel the circumstances leading to the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi) by the Senate.

It said Ningi was suspended without a detailed inquest into the alleged budget padding raised by him.

He described the suspension as a desperate move to suppress investigation, conceal and sweep the facts under the carpet.

He said that the Senate should have referred the matter to the appropriate Standing Committee for an open investigation in line with its extant rules.

“The PDP calls for an independent investigation into the allegation that a staggering N3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for alleged non-existent projects,” he said.

The Senate had on Tuesday suspended Ningi for three months after he alleged that the 2024 budget was padded with N3.7 trillion by the National Assembly.