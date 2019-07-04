It was royal rumble on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday following the announcement of Hon. Ndidi Elumelu as the Minority Leader by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party exchanged blows after the announcement.

The PDP had chosen Hon. Kingsley Chinda as Minority Leader; Chukwuka Onyema, Deputy Minority Leader; Yakubu Bade, Minority Whip; and Muraina Ajibola, Deputy Minority Whip.

However, Gbajabiamila announced Elumelu as Minority Leader; Hon Toby Okechukwu, Deputy Minority Leader; Gideon Gwami, Minority Whip; and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip.

The lawmakers loyal to Chinda snatched the mace, which turned the ongoing plenary to a rowdy session and subsequently to an abrupt end.