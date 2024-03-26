PDP NWC meets 36 state chairmen, stakeholders in Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently meeting with the Chairmen of the 36 States.

The meeting, chaired by the acting National Chairman of the party, is being held to discuss the state of the party as well as preparations to tackle the challenges ahead.

Recall that on December 6 2023, the NWC ordered all party members with pending intra-party litigation to immediately withdraw their cases.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed that the directive was sequel to a thorough review of the state of the party.

According to Ologunagba, the NWC “directed that all pending Intra-Party litigations across the country should be withdrawn forthwith.

“This decision of the NWC is pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (1)(l) of the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation in the party.

“The NWC urges all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic party.

“Also, the NWC considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director General of the Peoples Democratic Institute.”