PDP Governors tasks FG on new revenue sharing formula

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has called on the Federal Government to introduce a new revenue allocation formula that would give more money to states and local government councils.

The PDP Governors made their position known in a communique after their meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

The communique was read by the Chairman of the PDPGF, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

Mohammed said that the opposition governors also reviewed the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal concerning governors of various states and noted the mixed outcomes.

He said: “As a forum, we once again re-state our overall confidence in the judiciary to do justice.

“We believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we recorded temporary setbacks like Zamfara and Plateau.”

Mohammed said that the meeting also reviewed the off-season election in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo State.

He expressed the governors’ support for the Independent National Electoral Commission’s decision to investigate allegations of the existence of pre-filled result sheets prior to the election in some polling units to ensure the confidence of the people in the electoral process.

Some of the governors at the meeting included Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai; Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi. and Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Malam Mani Mummuni, stood in for their governors.