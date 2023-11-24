REA to electrify community with 900kWp interconnected mini-grid

The Rural Electrification Agency says it is set to electrify Rubuchi Community in the Federal Capital Territory with 900 Kilowatts Peak solar mini-grids in Phase 1 of the Korean Energy Project,

The project is the agency’s effort aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation with foreign development partners.

The partners are the Korean Institute for Advancement of Technology and its Korean implementing consortium partners.

Other are Iljin Electric, S&D Powernics, Korea Smart Grid Association and Technology University of Korea, under the Korean Energy Project.

Speaking at the ground-breaking on Thursday in Rubuchi, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said that in the last few months, the country had witnessed transformative changes in the power sector.

The Minister was represented by Samuel Anyangeor, Assistant Director, Renewable and Energy Access, Ministry of Power.

Adelabu said the groundbreaking of the four mini-grid projects through the generous support of the Korean Government under Official Development Assistance embodies the spirit of progress and international collaboration.

He said: “It is a great progress to have an additional 1.6MWp and 3.0 Megawatts hour (MWhr) capacity energising 7,300 residential and commercial homes in these communities, while transforming the socio-economic status of the people.”

READ ALSO:

Zenith Tech Fair ends with Hackathon winners receiving significant cash rewards

Access Bank partners ASOLAR to power up SMEs, rural communities

Violations against journalists addressed at Addis Ababa meet

According to him, the off-grid electrification comes with a culture change through deliberate sensitisation of beneficiaries and stakeholders.

He added: “This is why I am particularly proud of the REA and its strategic partners for taking a solid path toward sustainability through the growth of the productive use of the market in Nigeria.

“Through the central role of the productive use market, more lives are being transformed just as more communities are being enlivened.

“We continue to witness the social science of inclusive governance through the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu.”

The Minister also said that the country had a people-cantered Electricity Act specifically designed to decentralise the sector and expand investment opportunities through the state governments.

According to Adelabu, the Act gives the opportunity to further explore renewable energy solutions across the nation, adding: “I have been briefed on the level of support accorded to the REA on land acquisition, security and overall support by the community.

“We, therefore, look forward to collaboration with the FCT on the long-term operation and maintenance of the plants.

“Also, I would like to use this opportunity to thank the Government of Korea and the implementing partners for the quality of work and supporting our drive towards Universal Access and Clean Societies.

“I celebrate with the people of Rubochi, Ikwa, Gada Biyu and Kugbaru as the beneficiary communities of this impactful support.”

The Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salihijo, said the project was coming at a time when the energy sector in the country was going through a transitional path.

Through the visionary leadership of President Tinubu, Salihijo said the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korean Institute for Advancement of Technology in June 2022 to develop four mini-grids within the FCT.

He said that the development of the mini-grids included the Robuchi Interconnected Mini Grid, which would have a total capacity of 900kWp divided into three fractions.

According to him, the construction of 100kWp is also ongoing at Ikwa Community of Gwagwalada, while the remaining two would be delivered before December 2024.

Salihijo said that upon full delivery of the ODA project, a total renewable energy capacity of 1.6 MWp and 3.0 MWhr system across four main communities in the FCT would have been delivered.

He added: “The most significant part of this intervention is the fact that it further strengthens the Agency’s ongoing efforts on productive use.

“Through the auxiliary productive use equipment such as smart metering devices certified by Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency, streetlights, indoor lighting and clean water purification systems.

“I extend my congratulations and deepest gratitude to the people of Rubochi for the enthusiasm on the project.”

According to Salihijo, the REA is currently working on a sustainable operation and maintenance model, which would be applied in collaboration with the formed Rural Electricity Users’ Cooperative and the FCT in order to take care of this investment.

He said: “As to the Korean Institute for the Advancement of Technology, be assured that these projects have been developed with sustainability dimensions embedded from their conceptualisation.

“I also commend the National Assembly Committee on Power, the Disco Company, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, for the cooperation toward the realisation of this milestone.”