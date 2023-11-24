Violations against journalists addressed at Addis Ababa meet

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Liaison Director, Dr. Rita Bissounauth, has said the organisation remains committed to addressing issues of harassment, violence and impunity against journalists.

The Liaison Director stated this when she addressed African journalists in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

She spoke at the AU media monitors gathering by the International Association of Women in Radio and Television Africa.

Dr. Bissounauth maintained that journalism continued to be a dangerous profession as journalists were often imprisoned, abused or even murdered in the course of their duty.

She said given the important role of journalists in a democracy, UNESCO would continue to focus on establishing a harmonised monitoring and reporting mechanism for the safety of journalists in Africa, with the use of AI and other modern tools.

In a paper presentation, a Nigerian veteran journalist with Radio Nigeria and Deputy Director News, Dr. Abimbola Oyetunde, called for collective effort from governments, tech companies, civil society and international community to create a safer environment for journalists to operate without fear of reprisal.

Dr. Oyetunde listed some key issues to include cyber threats, online harassment, the importance of legal protections, international collaboration, digital literacy, and the need for accountability.

One of the beneficiaries of the training and South Africa radio journalist, Hlengiwe Dube, appreciated UNESCO for facilitating it.

Dube described the development of a mapping tool for documentation of violations against journalists as an incredible initiative.

She expressed optimism that it would have meaningful impact and stimulate positive responses from duty bearers.

The capacity building training had in attendance representatives, experts and journalists from all regions of Africa.

They were trained on reporting crimes, impunity and abuse as well as the use of modern technologies to report crimes against journalists..

It was funded by the UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication.