The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that the residence of one of the governors elected on its platform, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, has been invaded by policemen on the instruction of persons from the Presidency.

It made the allegation in a statement on Friday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan said the National Working Committee of the party has condemned the development.

The statement said: “This invasion is unlawful, provocative and cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.”

The PDP said such assault on a governor’s residence was a direct attack on the nation’s democratic order and “must not be swept under the carpet like previous invasions of residents of some PDP elected officials under the domineering All Progressives Congress administration.”

The statement added: “Our party holds that the invasion of Governor Ishaku’s residence is criminal and in total violation of the spirit of the immunity clause under the 1999 Constitution (as amended); a desecration of the sanctity of the government house and a rude assault on the sensibility of the people of Taraba state and Nigerians in general.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that such invasion of the residence of an elected state governor is a direct pointer that our democracy is under attack by anti-democratic forces that seek to subvert the rule of law, foist a siege mentality on the citizenry and ultimately destabilize our nation for their selfish political gains.

“The PDP therefore calls on the Inspector General of police to immediately fish out those behind the invasion and unravel their intensions.

“The party also urges the police to beef up security around Governor Ishaku and his family members as well as take steps to forestall a repeat of such unwarranted attack.”

The party then charged Ishaku and all other officials elected on the platform of the party to remain undeterred in their “commitment in serving the people despite the intimidations, harassments and distractions by the APC-led administration”.