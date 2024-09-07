Paralympic Games: Team Nigeria wins first gold, sets new record

Onyinyechi Mark has won the first gold medal for Nigeria in the ongoing 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

She set a new world record in the women 61kg para-powerlifting category by lifting 150kg to win gold for Nigeria on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mark broke her record twice during the competition.

She earlier lifted 145kg, 146kg, 147kg, before she finally lifted 150kg to set the new paralympic games and world record.

China’s Jianjin Ciu took the silver medal with a 140kg lift, while Mexico’s Amalia Vazquez Perez claimed the bronze.

Team Nigeria now has three medals.

Eniola Bolaji won bronze medal in the para-badminton in the Women SL3, while Esther Nworgu won silver in the 41kg.

Team Nigeria is still expected to win more medals in the powerlifting and para-table tennis.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, had promised Team Nigeria in their camp in Germany that the gold medalists will be rewarded with $15,000.

Enoh said silver medalists will get $10,000, while bronze winners will go home with $5,000.

